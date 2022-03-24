Yerry Mina has been absent for Everton for almost two months because of a quad injury.

Yerry Mina may not return to light training until ‘mid-to-late April’.

The centre-back remains on the sidelines at the worst possible time in Everton’s season as they battle to avoid Premier League relegation.

Background

Mina has struggled for fitness all campaign and managed just 11 appearances for the Toffees.

The Colombian is currently absent with a quad injury he sustained in the 3-1 loss at Newcastle United on 5 February.

Ben Dinnery - who heads up website premierinjuries.com and has a background in data analysis - reckons it could be up to a month until Mina is back in training.

What’s been said

Dinnery told Football Insider: “Mina’s place in that Everton team cannot be understated.

All of the data shows that when he plays, they get more points. The issue is trying to keep him fit.

“He’s had only eight Premier League starts this season, only two this year, and only four since September.

Everton defender Yerry Mina. Picture: Alex Livesey/Getty Images

“This latest setback came after return from another injury. So you ask, how do you manage this player?

“There are factors that will influence when he returns to play, such as the availability of Ben Godfrey, Mason Holgate, Michael Keane.

“Also, where Everton are in the table in two or three games time. If they get a couple of wins, that can change the complexion.

“Light work for Yerry Mina won’t be far away, maybe mid to late-April. But other factors come into consideration when deciding when he can play again.“

Everton have 11 matches remaining to retain their Premier League status.

They currently sit 17th and three points above the relegation zone.

The Toffees travel to West Ham United on Sunday 3 April for their next fixture.