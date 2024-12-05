'He’s a good player' - Everton man hailed by Sean Dyche ahead of Liverpool clash

Everton are back in Premier League action this weekend

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Everton boss Sean Dyche has heaped praise on Orel Mangala following their win over Wolves. The midfielder managed to get on the scoresheet as his side ran out comfortable 4-0 winners against Gary O’Neil’s men to build a bit of space between them and the bottom three.

The 26-year-old, who is a Belgium international with 23 caps under his belt, started the game for the hosts and put in a solid performance. He is currently on loan from Lyon after joining in the last transfer window.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking ahead of Everton’s upcoming match against Liverpool, Dyche has hailed the player and said: “I’m pleased for him. He’s been working hard to get hold of what we do and what we want from him. I thought he grew into the game (against Wolves). I thought it was a slow start but then he got into the game after the first 10 or 15 minutes. It was a great strike, he gets a bit of luck but he deserves a bit of luck because he struck it so clean. He was very good last night and I think he has been a good part of the group. He’s a good character, he’s got a good feel about his business. He’s a good player and a good team player.”

On the fact that it will be the final Merseyside Derby at Goodison Park, Dyche said: “On this occasion, it all goes out the window for this game. I’ve learnt that it’s just an individual for this game. It means so much. We delivered a very good performance last season. We going to have to do that again, of course, against a very good side. Our fans can play a part in that by getting behind the players from the start and creating that atmosphere. That makes it difficult for teams to come and play here.”

Everton landed Mangala to give them some more competition and depth in the middle of the park. He has made 12 appearances in all competitions since his temporary switch, 11 of which have come in the league, and his goal against Wolves was his first of the season.

The Brussels-born man started his career in the academy at Anderlecht and rose up through the academy ranks of his local side. He was a regular at various different youth levels for the Belgian giants before leaving for Germany in 2017 when Stuttgart came calling.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mangala spent five years at the MHPArena, four of which they were in the Bundesliga, and he scored three goals in 109 games altogether. He also had a loan spell away at Hamburg to get some game time.

Nottingham Forest lured him over to England for the first time in 2022 and he had a year-and-a-half at The City Ground under their former boss Steve Cooper. He joined the Reds after their promotion from the Championship and subsequently helped them stay up. Lyon signed him in 2023 before he ended up joining Everton in late August.