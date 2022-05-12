We take a look at when Everton could avoid relegation amid their battle with Leeds United and Burnley.

Everton missed an opportunity to make a big step towards Premier League safety as they were held to a goalless stalemate against Watford last night.

The Toffees did inch two points clear of the relegation zone following the 0-0 draw at Vicarage Road thanks to Leeds United being beaten 3-0 by Chelsea.

But given the Hornets had a paucity of senior players available, with key men Emmanuel Dennis, Ismaila Sarr and Josh King among those absent, Frank Lampard’s side struggled to conjure enough chances in the final third.

Still, it means Everton have lost just once in their past six games and accrued seven points from a possible nine.

Plenty of fans would have taken such a tally before facing Chelsea, Leicester City and Watford.

And if results fall their way this weekend, the Toffees could even secure their top-flight status.

As things stand, Lampard’s troops are 16th on 36 points, with Burnley in 17th on 34 points - the same as Leeds in 18th.

However, Leeds’ goal difference of -38 is 19 and 21 goals worse than Everton and Burnley respectively.

In essence, a swing in goal difference is out of the question.

Everton are back in action when they welcome Brentford to Goodison Park on Sunday.

And if the Blues can better Leeds’ result against Brighton and Hove Albion, who play hours beforehand, then they will be safe.

A loss for the Yorkshire outfit and a draw for Lampard’s troops would open up a three-point gap.

Leeds have just one game left and their abysmal goal difference would see Everton all but unable to be caught.

If Jesse Marsch’s side draw and Everton beat Brentford, an insurmountable five-point gap will be created.

The Toffees also have a game-in-hand on the Whites. That's against Crystal Palace a week today (Thursday 19 May).

Leeds could effectively down to the Championship if they were to lose to Brighton - and Burnley pulled off an unlikely victory away at Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday.

A three-point gap would be created and the goal difference would be far too big.