Everton face Arsenal in the Premier League this weekend in what will be Sean Dyche’s first game as manager.

Everton are set to announce Sean Dyche as their new manager.

The former Burnley boss will become the seventh appointment under majority shareholder Farhad Moshiri.

Dyche replaces Frank Lampard and is tasked with ensuring that the Toffees avoid Premier League relegation. They currently sit 19th in the table and two points adrift of safety.

Dyche will have already have come up with what he believes is the blueprint to keep Everton in the top flight. He’d have identifed the right formation and players he’ll think he can rely on.

Of course, Dyche will be wanting to make some signings before the transfer window closes on Tuesday. And with Anthony Gordon departing for Newcastle United for up to £45 million, that’ll give him a decent war chest.

But before any new faces arrive, he’s how Everton could line-up under Dyche.

1 . BURNLEY, ENGLAND - APRIL 06: Sean Dyche, Manager of Burnley applauds fans prior to the Premier League match between Burnley and Everton at Turf Moor on April 06, 2022 in Burnley, England. (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images) Sean Dyche. Picture: Clive Brunskill/Getty Images Photo Sales

2 . GK - Jordan Pickford England’s No.1 will be so important in the final 18 games. Photo: Naomi Baker/Getty Images Photo Sales

3 . RB - Seamus Coleman Dyche will know he needs experience in a relegation scrap. Nathan Patterson is currently out injured but Coleman could well be ahead in the pecking order regardless. Photo: Steve Bardens/Getty Images Photo Sales

4 . CB - Conor Coady The on-loan Wolves defender has hit a dip in form but Dyche praised him earlier in the season. Photo: Clive Brunskill/Getty Images Photo Sales