How Everton could line-up under Sean Dyche as key man loses his starting spot - gallery
Everton face Arsenal in the Premier League this weekend in what will be Sean Dyche’s first game as manager.
Everton are set to announce Sean Dyche as their new manager.
The former Burnley boss will become the seventh appointment under majority shareholder Farhad Moshiri.
Dyche replaces Frank Lampard and is tasked with ensuring that the Toffees avoid Premier League relegation. They currently sit 19th in the table and two points adrift of safety.
Dyche will have already have come up with what he believes is the blueprint to keep Everton in the top flight. He’d have identifed the right formation and players he’ll think he can rely on.
Of course, Dyche will be wanting to make some signings before the transfer window closes on Tuesday. And with Anthony Gordon departing for Newcastle United for up to £45 million, that’ll give him a decent war chest.
But before any new faces arrive, he’s how Everton could line-up under Dyche.