Everton vs Western Sydney Wanderers live stream details

Everton play their second game in the Sydney Super Cup when they face Western Sydney Warriors.

The Toffees are coming to the end of their tour of Australia and will be hoping to bring the curtain down on a high.

Frank Lampard’s side defeated Celtic on penalties following a 0-0 draw and will be aiming to improve on that performance.

Here are all the details needed on how to watch Everton’s latest game Down Under.

Everton team news

Everton are without seven senior players for the clash. Lampard is missing Jordan Pickford, Conor Coady (both England), Amadou Onana (Belgium) and Idrissa Gana Gueye (Senegal) because of the World Cup. Meanwhile, Alex Iwobi and Seamus Coleman have been on duty with Nigeria and the Republic of Ireland respectively.

In addition, Tom Davies has left the tour of Australia due to a knee injury.

Yerry Mina suffered a hamstring issue against Celtic and is a doubt. Abdoulaye Doucoure sustained a knock in the game but Lampard felt the midfielder should be OK.

Youngsters such as Isaac Price, Stanley Mills and Tom Cannon are expected to play some part again.

When is Everton vs Western Sydney Wanderers?

Everton face Western Sydney on Wednesday 23 November at the CommBank Stadium. Kick-off is at 08.45am in the UK.

Is Everton vs Western Sydney Wanderers on TV in the UK?

No. The match is not being broadcast on TV channel in the UK.

Is there a Everton vs Western Sydney Wanderers live stream?

Yes. The match will be available to stream live via Everton TV.

Those who are official, season ticket and hospitality members can watch as part of their memberships benefits package.