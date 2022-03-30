West Ham could be missing Jarrod Bowen when Everton travel to the London Stadium.

West Ham United are sweating on the fitness of Jarrod Bowen ahead of their clash against Everton.

The Hammers' talisman may miss Sunday’s game- which would be a big boost for Frank Lampard's side.

Background

Bowen has not played for West Ham since their 1-0 loss to Liverpool on 5 March.

The former Hull City forward suffered a foot injury and has been sidelined for David Moyes' outfit's subsequent four matches.

Before the Hammers' historic 2-0 defeat of Sevilla to move into the Europa League quarter-finals, Moyes admitted that Bowen would not be available until after the international break at the very earliest.

What’s been said

The Athletic reports that Bowen's setback ‘is worse than first feared’ because of a fractured bone in his foot.

It's claimed that the 25-year-old is in a race against time for West Ham's Europa League last-eight first-leg clash at home to Lyon on Thursday 7 April.

And that means he's also doubtful for when Everton travel to the London Stadium on Sunday 3 April.