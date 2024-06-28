Getty Images

Everton, Tottenham and Barcelona have all been linked.

Everton are showing interest in Hull City winger Jaden Philogene.

The Toffees are aiming to bolster their attacking options in the summer transfer window. Having agreed for Jack Harrison to return for a second season-long loan from Leeds United, as well as closing in on Iliman Nidaye from Marseille, Sean Dyche wants to add further strength to his frontline.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Everton FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After hitting an impasse with Newcastle United over Yankuba Minteh, reports suggest that Philogene is now on Everton’s radar. The 22-year-old joined Hull from Aston Villa last summer for £5 million. He thrived in Yorkshire, recording 12 goals and six assists in 32 games as the Tigers narrowly missed out on the Championship play-offs.

It’s no surprise that the England under-21 international is being linked with a return to the Premier League after just 12 months, with Tottenham Hotspur credited with an interest. Spanish giants Barcelona have also been mentioned in a potential loan-to-buy deal for Philogene, who has two years with a club option left on his contract.

Sky Sports has suggested that Everton are lining up a bid of £16 million - but that may fall short of Hull’s valuation. Tigers owner Acun Ilicali spoke to Turkish outlet Sabah in April and revealed that they would consider noting less than £30 million for the 22-year-old.

Ilicali said: “For the moment, I consider the team successful. It was ranked 21st when we bought it. Of course, we haven’t achieved the success we dreamed of, but this business is like climbing a ladder," he said in conversation with Turkish outlet Sabah.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It has been like that in my own career. I want to climb the stairs step by step in our England adventure. I can’t give a deadline because neither fast nor slow will make me happy. I want us to climb slowly.

“Thank God, we are currently making 1 to 3 and 3 to 5 in transfers. You will buy it for €5m, it will be 30. You will buy it for 10, it will be 50. We need to achieve this. This will be our policy.