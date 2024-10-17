I can genuinely say Everton star is world class - I work with him and see his quality

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The Everton goalkeeper has been lauded by his team-mate.

Sign up to our Everton FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Asmir Begovic has hailed Everton goalkeeping counterpart Jordan Pickford as ‘world class’.

Pickford has been at Goodison Park since joining from Sunderland for £25 million in 2017. In that time, he has made 287 appearances for the Toffees - playing a pivotal role in two successful Premier League relegation battles.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As reward for his performances, Pickford has been named Everton Player of the Season for the past three years, while he’s firmly England No.1 keeper. He’s helped the Three Lions to reach two Euros finals and a World Cup semi-final.

The 30-year-old has had his detractors in the past from opposition fans and pundits such as Roy Keane and Graeme Souness. But Begovic, who returned to Everton in the summer transfer window after spending two years on Merseyside between 2021-23, launched a staunch defence of his team-mate. And the ex-Chelsea and AC Milan veteran reckons Pickford is among the very best keepers about.

Speaking on talkSPORT, Begovic said: I've seen him now for three years and work with him on a daily basis and seen his quality, and I can genuinely say he's world-class.

“I've seen it with my own two eyes and work with him and we've pushed each other, gained respect and of course, we're friends now. So I think he's developed over the years. He's getting to an age now where he's coming into really his best stage of his career having done what he's done. Of course, I think that one of the biggest things for goalkeepers is emotional control. How do you cope with things, and that pressure on you to not make a mistake and to be there for your team whenever called upon? I think some of his words were a little bit over the top, a little bit too extreme, of course [in the past]. But I think that's where he's matured really well.”