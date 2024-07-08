'I can't wait' - Everton confirm return of much-loved figure for final Goodison Park season
Everton have confirmed that Simon Ross will return as the club’s match-day announcer for their final season at Goodison Park.
The Toffees’ 2024-25 campaign will be their last at the Grand Old Lady before moving to the new state-of-the-art new stadium at Bramley-Moore Dock.
And Ross, a much-loved figure, will be back on duty. Fondly known as ‘Rossie’, he returns after leaving his post in 2015 after being heard by Evertonians for 10 years.
Graeme White, who has been the voice of Goodison for the past nine years, will remain part of the club’s pool of hosts used for events.
Ross is a well-known broadcaster, having previously hosted Radio City’s Breakfast Show and now is the host of the morning slot on national station Greatest Hits Radio.
Ross told Everton’s website: “It is so exciting to have the opportunity to return to Goodison Park as the matchday stadium announcer and I can’t wait to get started. This is going to be a very special season in the club’s history – and I’m thrilled to be able to play a small part in bidding farewell to the Grand Old Lady over the next 10 months."
