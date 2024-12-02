Everton suffered a 4-0 defeat by Manchester United in the Premier League.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

David Moyes is adamant that Everton will ‘have enough’ to avoid Premier League relegation.

The Toffees’ struggles continued as they suffered a 4-0 defeat by Manchester United at Old Trafford. It leaves Sean Dyche’s side just two points above the drop zone, having won only two of their 13 games so far this campaign.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Everton have had difficulties in the final third once again yet their performance against United was laden with defensive errors that were duly punished. Former Goodison Park boss Moyes believes those mistakes were unlike a Dyche team and they will need to swiftly be stamped out. Moyes also feels improving Everton’s set-pieces will be key to getting out of their current malaise.

Speaking on Match of the Day 2, Moyes said: “There is. I think Everton have got enough to stay out of it but they're going to have to win the games they can. Today was always going to be a hard game against Manchester United and Dychey sorted to eluded to that. But they gave away goals that were really unlike them. They need to be much better defensively, they need to get their set-pieces back working because over the last season or two they have been very good defending and attacking.”

Former Newcastle United striker Alan Shearer believes it will be imperative that Everton deliver wins over the teams around them in the table - starting with Wednesday’s visit of Wolverhampton Wanderers. Shearer said: “I do think they will have enough. They're not going to be judged on Manchester United away. They'll be looking to Wolves, to Ipswich, to Southampton and all the other teams. Historically, over the years, they have just had enough and I do think that will be the case.”