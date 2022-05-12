Everton drew 0-0 against Watford but are now two points of Leeds United in the Premier League relegation zone.

Frank Lampard lauded the travelling supporters after Everton were held to a frustrating goalless draw against Watford.

The Toffees did inch two points clear of the Premier League relegation zone but many will see it as an opportunity missed.

Watford were without a bevy of senior players, including top scorer Emmanuel Dennis and talisman Ismaila Sarr.

Everton created a dearth of clear-cut chances, however, and had to settle for a 0-0 stalemate.

The thousands of fans who made the trip to Vicarage Road were vociferious throughout the game and chanted Lampard’s name at the full-time whistle.

Hundreds also turned out at the club’s Finch Farm training ground to send off the team bus when leaving for Watford on Tuesday.

And that backing is something the Goodison Park boss fully appreciates.

What’s been said

Everton fans at Vicarage Road. Picture: Clive Rose/Getty Images

Lampard told beIN Sport: “It means a lot to me personally because I never took it for granted when I got the job.

“I know they’re a hugely passionate fan-base and know Everton better than anyone else.

“When I say that, I mean the national media. The national media look at us and maybe we’re a huge club with a lot of history and spent a lot of money.

“But Evertonians come here every week, maybe understand the position we’re in when I came into the job and the fight we were that’s on our hands.

“I appreciate the support on that front and appreciate even more the support they’re giving the team because they push us on that other level.”

On Everton’s performance, Lampard said: “We weren’t at our best in the final third.

“The team were pretty good, pretty secure but lacked a bit of zip from our front players, maybe a little bit in the legs from the game at the weekend - there was a lot of excursion in that game.

“Maybe a bit tense in the situation. We created a fair bit, not enough clear-cut but when it’s not your night, you need to keep secure at the back.