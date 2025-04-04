Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Everton were taken over by The Friedkin Group last year and are preparing to move to their new stadium at Bramley-Moore Dock.

Everton could quickly reap the financial rewards when they move to their new stadium. That is the verdict of former Crystal Palace owner Simon Jordan, although there will be some ‘drag-and-tag effects’.

The Toffees are gearing up to leave Goodison Park and make the switch to the state-of-the-art ground at Bramley-Moore Dock for the 2025-26 season. Everton have already held two test events at the 52,888-seater facility and plan one more.

The capacity of the stadium will increase by 13,000 on a match-day while Everton will use it for non-footballing events - with a Test for the Rugby League Ashes already selected to take place on the banks of the River Mersey.

The appeal of the new stadium is likely to have been a key reason why The Friedkin Group (TFG) purchased the Toffees and there are already plans to expand the footprint to the nearby Nelson Dock. Local businessman George Downing and Andy Bell were keen to be part of a consortium to buy Everton before TFG and, along with MSP Sports Capital, provided a loan of £158 million last year while the club were in financial trouble during former prospective owners 777 Partners’ failed takeover.

Jordan, speaking on talkSPORT, says that monetising the new stadium was a big part of Downing’s plans had he been successful in his bid. But because of Premier League profit and sustainability rules, the challenge for the Blues could be to be able to improve their squad.

Jordan said: “Friedkin is a serious fella with serious dough. They’ve not pulled up trees at Roma (after buying the Italian club in 2020) but they have re-established themselves in certain people’s minds and won a European trophy (the Europa Conference League in 2021). The challenge for Everton is, are they out of the woods with this again? The eternal challenge is, do they have the bandwidth to buy players?

“The stadium, I remember talking to George Downing, who is my friend was at one point going to buy Everton. The preservation of the development of the stadium was so intricate to the opportunity of Everton to be able to increase their revenues, increase the enabling of the stadium to be able to make a significant amount of money to kick on and that was protected by the money George lent to the club and George got it back from Friedkin.

“So here we are now with a new stadium and a new opportunity. I still think there’ll be some drag-and-tag effects from the previous years where they’ve lost money, but they should now be in a better order. Will David (Moyes) take them to the promised land? Will he have the same challenges as before? When David managed Everton before, people didn’t like they way he played or the way Roberto Martinez played.

“There was a drag-and-tag effect at Tottenham and Daniel Levy but there is an instantaneous sentiment what it enables you can do digitally to monetise these stadiums can really kick Everton on. It was so important not to lose the building contract because that would have hampered them in a whole raft of many ways.”