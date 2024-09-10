Everton have lost their three opening Premier League fixtures.

Tony Cottee has backed Sean Dyche to ensure Everton are a Premier League outfit when they move to their new stadium.

The Toffees remain in a difficult financial position off the pitch, having suffered losses of almost £400 million in the past four years - which made their summer transfer business challenging. Meanwhile, a takeover is still to be completed despite Farhad Moshiri wanting to sell, with 777 Partners and the Friedkin Group’s prospective deals collapsing earlier this year.

Things haven’t been easy on the pitch, either, as Everton narrowly kept their top-flight status in the 2021-22 and 2022-23 seasons. Last campaign, the Blues comfortably stayed up under Sean Dyche’s guidance despite being deducted eight points for being guilty of two breaches of Premier League profit and sustainability rules.

However, Everton have lost their opening three games of the 2024-25 season - most recently a 3-2 reverse against Bournemouth despite leading by two goals after 87 minutes.

The ultimate aim for the Blues is to again avoid the drop as they make the switch to their new stadium at Bramley-Moore Dock for the 2025-26 campaign. And Cottee, who plundered 99 goals in 241 games for Everton between 1988-1994, believes that can be achieved despite a likely ‘rollercoaster’ ahead.

Speaking to Shots TV, the former striker said: “There has been a lot of mismanagement. Off the field, there has certainly been mismanagement and on the field, there has been a lot of money spent on players that, in my opinion, are not good enough for Everton Football Club.

“There has been heavy spending and not that many of the players were wise investments. Recruitment is the most important thing in football - you've got to get the signings right.

“Off the field, there have been the well-publicised problems, the points deductions. It's not a good start and it's so important that, come the end of the season, Everton Football Club give Goodison Park the send-off it deserves.

“It's a fantastic, historic stadium, I had a great time - all of my goals I scored there. I want to see the stadium give the send-off it deserves. What we don't want is give it a great send-off and then be playing Championship football at Bramley-Moore Dock.

“It's a bit of a mess, I have got to be honest. They need a takeover to go through as quick as possible and just as importantly - if not more importantly - the players have got to step up. Sean Dyche is a good manager and I'm confident they'll stay up but I think it'll be another rollercoaster season. No-one wants to see that, we want to see what West Ham have done in the past few seasons which is pushing and playing in Europe but I'm confident it will be sorted eventually.”