Everton have brought in a few new additions already this summer and the focus is on improving their squad depth.
That should result in a better all-round season performance as they look to build on the 12 wins they managed during the last campaign. With more options, Sean Dyche is better set in terms of what tactical flexibility he has. Whether that is playing teams at home that they are expected to dominate or against big teams away from home - more options equals more opportunities.
Therefore, with business already done, we’ve decided to compile what one starting XI could look like for Dyche if they were to face a team they are expected to beat at Goodison Park.
