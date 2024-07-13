The struggling striker whose signing might signal a change in the way Everton playThe struggling striker whose signing might signal a change in the way Everton play
Iliman Ndiaye attacking midfield and central twist - Everton may have new line-up tactic after transfers - gallery

George Priestman
By George Priestman

Football Reporter

Published 13th Jul 2024, 18:00 GMT
Updated 13th Jul 2024, 18:41 GMT

Everton FC transfer news: Sean Dyche has a new option in his squad who could unleash a new tactic.

Everton have brought in a few new additions already this summer and the focus is on improving their squad depth.

That should result in a better all-round season performance as they look to build on the 12 wins they managed during the last campaign. With more options, Sean Dyche is better set in terms of what tactical flexibility he has. Whether that is playing teams at home that they are expected to dominate or against big teams away from home - more options equals more opportunities.

Therefore, with business already done, we’ve decided to compile what one starting XI could look like for Dyche if they were to face a team they are expected to beat at Goodison Park.

Important for both his ball-playing ability and shot-stopping quality, Pickford is an incredible asset.

1. GK - Jordan Pickford

At his best, he offers more than both Ashley Young and Seamus Coleman and capable of getting forward and joining attacks.

2. RB - Nathan Patterson

The defender is a threat in the opposition box and is better on the ball than given credit for.

3. CB - James Tarkowski

Calm on the ball and capable of picking out Everton's midfielders, Branthwaite on the left side of defence helps with building attacks.

4. CB - Jarrad Branthwaite

