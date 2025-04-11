Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Everton injury news ahead of the Premier League clash against Nottingham Forest.

David Moyes has provided an Everton injury update ahead of the Premier League clash against Nottingham Forest tomorrow (3pm BST).

The Toffees are looking to continue their climb up the table, having escaped a relegation battle. David Moyes has lost just two of his 11 games since returning as manager in January and they earned a 1-1 draw against second-placed Arsenal last weekend.

Everton now face a Forest side who are third and aiming to take a step closer to qualifying for the Champions League. First-choice left-back Vitalii Mykolenko was unavailable against Arsenal because of a knock. He is back in training but Jesper Lindstrom may not play again this season. The on-loan Napoli winger has been absent for the previous two games with a groin issue and has had to have an operation.

Moyes said at his pre-match press conference: “Unfortunately, Jesper has had a hernia operation yesterday. That will rule Jesper out probably for the most of [ the rest of] the season. That’s disappointing for him and us because he’s started to show some decent form in the last month and was an important player for us. We have got Myko back on the grass training. Dwight [McNeil] is back, still trying to get him up to speed but is certainly in and around things.”

Asked if McNeil is ready to start, having recorded four goals and three assists before his four-month absence with a knee injury, Moyes replied: “No, I don't think so."

Dominic Calvert-Lewin continues to work his way back from a hamstring injury. Orel Mangala has been ruled out for the rest of the campaign with an ACL issue. "Dom is out on the grass and he's training well," said Moyes.

"I think because it's been a hamstring injury, it's not the sort of thing we can speed it up greatly and rush him back – we're trying to follow all the protocols with it and try not to bring him back too quickly, but we're roughly thinking about another three weeks before we're even talking about him getting back into... I'm not sure about full-time training or games yet, I'm not sure. But we certainly think he's got another three weeks before we can start mentioning him."