Everton star 'taking injections' for injury as David Moyes gives surprising Iliman Ndiaye update
David Moyes has provided an Everton injury update ahead of tomorrow’s clash against Manchester United at Goodison Park (12.30pm GMT).
The Toffees head into the encounter aiming to stretch their unbeaten run to six games in the Premier League - having won four of them including last weekend’s 2-1 triumph at Crystal Palace.
Everton were depleted of numbers at Selhurst Park - with just 13 senior outfield players being in the squad. Abdoulaye Doucoure is back from serving a one-match suspension after being given a second yellow card following the 2-2 draw against Liverpool in the Merseyside derby.
Iliman Ndiaye was forced off against Liverpool after suffering medial ligament damage. Moyes was unclear how long the talismanic winger, who has scored eight goals this season, would be out for.
But Moyes has admitted that Ndiaye could be back sooner that expected as he’s been taking injections. The Goodison boss said: “Ili has been taking injections and we’re quite positive he is working hard to get back quickly. We’re hoping to get him back maybe before we thought. But he’s not fit just now.”
Nathan Patterson has missed the past three games with a hamstring injury. He remains unavailable. Youssef Chermiti hasn’t made a single senior outing this term as he battles back from a thigh complaint.
Dwight McNeil (knee), Armando Broja (ankle) and Dominic Calvert-Lewin (hamstring) remain unavailable because of respective long-term problems. Orel Mangala, who is on loan from Lyon, recently had surgery after rupturing his ACL last month. The midfielder won’t play again this season.
