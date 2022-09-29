David Lynch was at Finch Farm as the Everton manager spoke to the media ahead of the Premier League trip to Southampton.

Everton are looking to build on a first win of the new Premier League season when they head to Southampton on Saturday.

The Toffees beat West Ham United prior to the international break to end a run of four consecutive draws in the top-flight, and will want to keep that good feeling going with another victory at St Mary’s.

Manager Frank Lampard was in buoyant mood as he previewed the fixture at Finch Farm on Thursday, revealing some positive injury news and discussing both the strength of his midfield and Anthony Gordon’s England hopes.