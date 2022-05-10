Yerry Mina and Vitalii Mykolenko both suffered injuries in Everton’s win at Leicester City.

Everton are sweating on the fitness of Yerry Mina and Vitalii Mykolenko ahead of their trip to Watford on Wednesday evening.

The Toffees gave their Premier League survival chances a huge lift when they delivered a 2-1 defeat of Leicester City on Sunday.

A stunning Mykolenko volley and a close-range Mason Holgate goal moved Frank Lampard’s side out of the bottom three and a point clear of safety.

However, the win was marred somewhat by Mina limping off in the 18th minute with a calf injury.

The centre-back has struggled with various setbacks throughout the season.

Mykolenko, meanwhile, was forced to be substituted in the second half due to cramp.

Lampard was hopeful neither were serious issues.

Ben Dinnery - who heads up the website premierinjuries.com and has a background in data analysis - has given his verdict on both Mina and Mykolenko’s chances of being involved against Watford.

What’s been said

Speaking on Youtube account Premier FPL Injuries, he said: “We’ve had a lot of soft tissue muscular problems for Yerry Mina.

“Undoubtedly, he is a big player for the Toffees but they cannot keep him fit.

“This latest setback relates to his calf. He was set for a scan on Monday.

“At the time, we don’t have any further updates. Frank Lampard hopes it isn’t a high-grade tear, which would certainly end his season.

“The other concern was Mykolenko. They’re hoping it’s just fatigue-related cramp.

“If that’s the case, he has a really strong chance of returning on Wednesday.

“If it’s anything more sinister, in regards to a pull or a strain then I’d see maybe Jonjoe Kenny coming into the back line.”