Everton face Doncaster in the EFL Cup tonight and fans are wondering whether they will be able to see their new summer signing Beto in action.

The former Udinese striker was signed on a four-year-deal after a fee ‘in excess of €30m’ was agreed with the Italian club.

Beto, 25, has already started two games this season, netting a goal and an assist in the Italian Cup and is fit and ready to step into the side under Sean Dyche.

But will he be in action tonight?

Is Beto eligible to play against Doncaster?

Beto needed to be signed and registered by midday on Tuesday to be eligible for the EFL clash, and he was officially announced as an Everton player around 2PM UK time.

There has been no official word from any sources that he is able to play tonight and it looks like he will be ready to make his debut on the weekend, as Dyche’s side travel to face Sheffield United in what is their final game before the international break.

He had been training alone in the final days before confirming his move away from Udinese and his last game was on August 20 against Juventus, some 10 days ago, it’s unclear whether he will be ready to start against Sheffield United - but it looks like the EFL Cup game has come too soon.

With Dominic Calvert-Lewin out of action, Neal Maupay on the periphery and Youssef Chermiti only earning his first minutes off the bench, Beto stands a good chance of starting against the Blades - and he said in his first interview that he is ‘looking forward to getting started - today, right now’ which gives us the impression he will play at the weekend.

How much did he cost?

The report from The Athletic states that Everton will not pay anything until the next financial year, and the deal is believed to be in the region of £21.4m - a fee below Beto’s current release clause.

A further £4.2m could be owed in performance-related add-ons, but nothing being paid until next year could give Everton more room to manoeuvre in the transfer market this summer.

Key quotes after his signing

Beto expressed his joy after signing for the club he’s followed since the age of 14: “When a club like Everton tries to buy you in January and then comes again in the summer, you feel like, ‘Okay, they want me for real’, so that made the decision easy for me as well. My idol, Samuel Eto’o, played here, too, which makes it even more special.

“I am looking forward to getting started - today, right now. I know the team needs to score more goals and I will try to help with this. I love to score goals. I know we need this and I am here to help. I will always give my best to score goals.

Sean Dyche also weighed in on his signing: “We have been eager to strengthen our striking options to add more attacking quality to our squad and the arrival of Beto gives us that.