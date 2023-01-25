Everton have been subject to news claiming the club is both for sale and not for sale, but what’s the latest from Goodison Park?

Everton fans are hoping that the reports surrounding their club being put up for sale by owner Farhad Moshiri are true, but there have been conflicting reports.

In what has been a busy 48 hours at Goodison Park Everton have sacked manager Frank Lampard, seen main target Arnaut Danjuma opt for a move to Tottenham as well as receive a big transfer offer for Anthony Gordon and now the club’s owner appears to be seeking new investment.

Advertisement

Moshiri has been criticised for his poor footballing decisions that have ‘ripped the heart of out the club’, according to former captian Alan Stubbs. Fan unrest is at an all-time high with the Goodison faithful hoping the British-Iranian businessman will sell up and move on and end the struggles they currently face.

One on hand, it was announced yesterday by the Guardian that Moshiri had put the club up for sale with an asking price of £500m. But then the owner has come out within hours of that original claim to reveal he hasn’t put the club up for sale – seriously, what is going on?

No, Everton aren’t for sale right now...

Despite reports that the club is for sale, owner Moshiri responded in very timely fashion to confirm the club isn’t. Instead, the owner is looking for new investment to help push the club further forward.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Speaking on the matter at hand, Moshiri revealed: “The club is not for sale but I’ve been talking to top investors to bridge a gap on the stadium, and the reason I want to do it is to bring top sports investors into Everton. We are close to having a deal done. It’s not selling the club at all.”

Conflicting reports within hours of each other don’t bode well for a fan-base that are on the edge of chaos right now as the fans have continually pleaded with the owner to sell up and move on.

Everton owner Farhad Moshiri. Picture: Alex Pantling/Getty Images

Former Everton skipper Stubbs echoed the fan’s sentiments on the situation in a passionate rant when he said: “The history and tradition of the club has been ripped out, the heart of the club has been ripped out and the fans are in so much pain because of what has happened. All I can say to the owners is ‘give us our club back”.

Advertisement

But…

Despite the comments from Moshiri, the confirmation that new investment is being sought out could mean that Moshiri has had initial thoughts of selling the club, or at least relinquishing some control.

Advertisement

It was The Guardian who reported the news that Moshiri is looking for £500m to sell the club. With the publication also reporting that the club posted losses of over £370m in it’s last three published accounts, with a large amount of those losses down to the commercial ties cut with companies owned by the oligarch Alisher Usmanov following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Given the increasing pressure from fans to move on and the toxicity surrounding the club at the current time, it may persuade Moshiri to reconsider not selling the club, especially if new investment comes in.

Advertisement

After seven years and £700m spent on players, the owner has taken some big losses having only recouped £400m in player sales – it will ultimately come down to a business decision for the owner and fans will be hoping the pressure can force him out of the club once and for all.