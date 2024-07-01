'It's true I have offers' - Everton 'target' who is up for sale breaks silence over transfer links
Armando Broja has confirmed that he has offers on the table to leave Chelsea in the summer transfer window.
The striker has been heavily linked with departing Stamford Bridge. He spent the second half of last season at Fulham, while he had a successful loan spell at Southampton in 2021-22 when scoring nine goals in 38 appearances.
Everton are one club who have been credited with an interest in Broja - having been keen two summers ago - with Dominic Calvert-Lewin’s future uncertain. Calvert-Lewin has just a year remaining on his Goodison Park deal.
The Guardian have suggested that the 22-year-old is ‘up for sale’ and there is ‘strong interest’ from the Toffees to sign Broja. Premier League rivals Wolves as well as Italian pair AC Milan and Bologna have also been suggested as potential suitors.
Broja, who represented Albania at Euro 2024, told RTV Klan (via Calciomercato) that there is also interest from Germany. But he also admitted remaining at Chelsea, where his contract expires in 2028, is another option.
Broja said: “I would tell him (Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Milan senior advisor) first of all that I am a big fan of his, I have always liked him as a player.
“Milan is a great club, second only to Real Madrid in history. I would tell him that I have to speak to the agent and the family, then I will tell him know.
“It’s true, I have offers from these three championships (Serie A, Bundesliga, Premier League). Staying at Chelsea? Is it an option, I still have a contract with them that expires in many years.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.