Jesper Lindstrom scored on his maiden Everton appearance after signing from Napoli on a season-long loan.

Jesper Lindstrom has revealed that Everton courted his interest for a ‘long time’ - and now he's determined to make a Premier League impact.

The winger completed his move to Goodison Park from Napoli on a season-long loan last month and is aiming to get his career back on track. Lindstrom enjoyed two fine campaigns at Eintracht Frankfurt, helping the Bundesliga side win the Europa League title in 2022 before joining Napoli for a reported €30 million last summer. But the Denmark international endured a frustrating 2023-24 season in Italy as he started just twice in 22 Serie A appearances.

However, manager Sean Dyche and director of football Kevin Thelwell identified Lindstrom as a player who can bolster Everton's attacking prowess ahead of the upcoming campaign. The 24-year-old certainly made an immediate impression when scoring a sublime free-kick in the Blues' 3-0 pre-season friendly victory over Preston North End in his maiden outing.

Now Lindstrom is aiming to kick on at Everton and display his quality. Speaking to reporters after the Preston win, he said: "I had known about Everton's interest for a long time - not only this year. There had been some talks and as soon as they said they wanted me, I said: ‘Let's go.’ I wanted to try something new and I wanted to go to the Premier League and Everton is a big team with a big history.

“There was no problem at all. There were just some negotiation areas and stuff. But it's football. If you want to go every day it's difficult because there's negotiations going around. But as soon as I heard of it, it was an easy choice because, like I said, it was natural to be here. I heard the guys were amazing.

“I said to my mental coach and my agent that it feels so natural, like I've stayed here for a couple of months. So, yeah, they are taking very good care of me, the physios, the guys in the team, the coaches and stuff. So I'm very happy to be here. I still need to get it going because I still have some - you see when I get the ball I still have to look up sometimes and I need the time for that but I want to be fully ready for the Premier League.

“I had some good seasons in Frankfurt and like you said, a difficult one in Italy. So I want to get back on track. I have some minutes in my legs, I want to show the world that I still have my level and I can perform.”

Lindstrom couldn’t have made a better impact when whipping home an excellent free-kick against Preston. He was bright throughout the encounter, having arrived with a minor thigh issue, and is targeting more goal contributions.

“It is always good to score goals and always good to win games,” added Lindstrom. “And yeah, it was good to have some minutes in my legs, I have been waiting for it, but I had some small problems and I didn't want to risk anything. So I am very happy.

“I just spoke with the guys and I said: ‘It's mine from now on.’ I will do what I can, it's what I get my salary for, to make goals and help the team.”