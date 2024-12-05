Everton are back in Premier League action this weekend

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Everton boss Sean Dyche has admitted he is still ‘learning’ about Armando Broja following his cameo against Wolves. The striker came off the bench as the Toffees won 4-0 against Wolves at Goodison Park.

He is now fit and available to play for the Merseyside outfit as they prepare to face rivals Liverpool at home this weekend. The attacker joined them on loan from fellow Premier League side Chelsea in the summer on loan with a view to a permanent deal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking ahead of their clash against the Reds, Everton manager Dyche has shared this update on Broja: “We’ll learn about him because we’ve seen hardly any of him. He’s been out training for a couple of weeks but obviously we can only manage so many training sessions when we’ve got three a week.

“I liked what I saw of him in training, I liked his attitude towards it, his attitude towards getting fit, to work very hard to get fit. I thought he gave a good cameo last night.”

He added: “We’re learning about his role. He’s played slightly different roles in his past. He’s still not got a deep history in the Premier League, but deep enough where he has experienced it. Getting him out there was key for me. We’ve seen what he can do in training and what he can do in a couple of bounce games. Now is about that next level. He came on and really affected the game at a key time.

“He certainly showed signs of what he is about. There’s a real desire in him. I’ve spoken to him about it, his chance to make a mark at a big club like this and I think he’s hungry for it. It another challenge, for all the strikers we want that challenge. I’m pleased for him. I deliberately put him on, it was nothing to do with Beto, I just wanted him to get on the pitch and get a feel for it as quick as we could.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Broja gives Everton another option to pick from up front and provides more competition and depth to their attacking department. Their victory over Wolves leaves them 15th in the table and five points above the drop zone.

The Albania international, who has 23 caps under his belt so far in his career, joined Chelsea in 2009 as a youngster having previously been at Tottenham Hotspur. He has since risen up through the academy ranks at Stamford Bridge and was a regular at various different youth levels.

He has played 38 times for the first-team of his parent club and chipped in with three goals. The Slough-born man has also had loan spells away at Vitesse, Southampton and Fulham in the past to get some experience under his belt.

Broja feels like a brand new signing for Everton, despite the fact he linked up with them in late August, and his return has come at a handy time as they look to build some momentum this winter and climb up the league over the festive period.