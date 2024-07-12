Getty Images

Jaden Philogene has been targeted by Everton, Aston Villa and Ipswich Town.

Jaden Philogene is set to rejoin Aston Villa, reports suggest.

According to the Mirror, the winger will leave Hull City and return to Villa Park - just a year after his exit.

Several clubs have been interested in signing Philogene, who recorded 12 goals and six assists as Hull narrowly missed out on the Championship play-offs in the 2023-24 season.

Everton and Ipswich reportedly had £18 million bids accepted. But Villa had a buy-back clause for Philogene after selling him 12 months ago for £5 million. And it is suggested hat Unai Emery has given the green light for the 22-year-old to make the move back to Birmingham.

It is said Philogene will be at Villa’s Bodymoor Heath training ground next week, having flown out to Turkey to be part of Hull’s pre-season training camp.

If the England youth international is to rejoin Villa it will be a blow for Everton, who are in the market to strengthen their wide options. As things stand, Dwight McNeil and Jack Harrison are the only senior wingers available to Toffees boss Sean Dyche.

Lewis Dobbin was sold to Aston Villa while Arnaut Danjuma has returned to Villarreal after his underwhelming season-long loan at Goodison Park.