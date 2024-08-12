James Tarkowski. (Photo by Ben Roberts Photo/Getty Images) | Getty Images

Manchester United have had two bids turned down for Jarrad Branthwaite.

Sign up to our Everton FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

James Tarkowski hopes that ‘outstanding’ Jarrad Branthwaite remains at Everton beyond this summer.

The centre-back enjoyed a magnificent breakthrough 2023-24 season. He made 41 appearances, scoring three goals to help the Toffees comfortably avoid Premier League relegation despite being docked eight points for profit and sustainability breaches.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Branthwaite and Tarkowski forged an immense defensive partnership, with Everton boasting the fifth-best defensive record in the top flight. Branthwaite’s hurtling progress has resulted in him being targeted by Manchester United in the summer transfer window, although the Blues have rebuffed two bids and not been bullied into a sale.

And Tarkowski, speaking after Everton’s 1-1 pre-season friendly draw against AS Roma, is desperate for Branthwaite to get back playing after having minor groin surgery. The Blues vice-captain said: “I'm not privy to all of the conversations going on about Jarrad. I think, for me, I spent a season playing with him and he was outstanding. He is still young and he's still going to improve but we all know the qualities he's got as a player.

“So personally, I hope he stays here and I get to spend some time with him on the pitch again this year. I know he is dealing with a couple of issues right now, but hopefully he will be back involved with the lads soon and back on the pitch because he was such an important player last year.”

Everton strengthened their defensive options ahead of the 2024-25 campaign by signing Jake O’Brien from Lyon for a fee of £17 million. O’Brien has played in three friendly games and could start the curtain-raiser against Brighton at Goodison Park on Saturday should Branthwaite and Michael Keane (knee) be absent.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On O’Brien, Tarkowski said: “He has done well, he is still young and is still going to learn, especially with the way we play and how aggressive we want to be, we want to be high up the pitch and attacking the ball and winning the ball high. So he's going to learn, but physically he is great, good on the ball and I’m sure he will fit in great with the lads.”

Tarkowski has recently come back from a glute injury that ruled him out of Everton’s first three friendlies but feels ‘ready to go’. He added: “Yeah, I missed a couple of the weeks so there has been a bit of catch-up in terms of fitness and stuff. But I'll be ready to go. I've had a couple of weeks on the grass now and have been training with the lads. So yeah, ready to go.”