Everton defender James Tarkowski remains the only player to achieve Premier League season feat

The defender has recorded a brilliant achievement for the second time in his career.

George Priestman
By George Priestman
Published 30th May 2023, 15:30 BST

James Tarkowski was the only outfield player during the 2022/23 Premier League to complete every single minute of the season - a feat that he has now achieved for the second time of his career.

The defender has been an integral part of Everton’s side since arriving on a free transfer last summer from Burnley, including leading the league for blocks per game (2.1) and finishing sixth for clearances per game (5.2) as well as being joint-fifth for aerials won (3.2) - according to WhoScored.

Tarkowski, 30, started every single game at centre-back, under both Frank Lampard and Sean Dyche, and played an instrumental role in helping the club to avoid relegation.

Furthermore, it’s a feat he has also achieved in the past, as he also completed a full season during the 2019/20 season under Dyche at Burnley.

His two goal contributions across the season have helped to combine for four points for his side; the first being the winning goal against Arsenal in Dyche’s first game at the club in February and his assist for Abdoulaye Doucoure away in the 2-2 draw at Chelsea in March were both vital for his side.

In terms of other players this season, the two closest players to achieving the feat was Harry Kane, who played all but 11 minutes of the season at Tottenham, and Gabriel Magalhaes at Arsenal who missed just nine minutes.

Also listed in the top five outfield players was Alex Iwobi, with the ex-Arsenal midfielder completing all but 38 minutes of the season.

It is a feat that is typically achieved by goalkeepers, as well as a few select players per season.

The last Everton player to emulate Tarkowski was former left-back Leighton Baines; the current Everton U18 youth coach achieved the feat during the 2012/13 season under David Moyes.

Whilst it is a great record to have on his own personal footballing-CV, Tarkowski has proven time and time again that he is a dependable centre-back who has been their most important defender this season.

Across the campaign, he totalled 196 clearances, 51 interceptions, won 65% of his duels, 51% of his tackles as well as his winning 71% of his aerial battles - ‘Mr Ever-Present’ will continue to be a key starter going into next season.

