James Tarkowski’s move to Everton from Burnley on a free transfer has been confirmed.

James Tarkowski spoke of his delight after sealing his move to Everton.

The centre-back has become the Toffees’ first signing of the summer transfer window.

He’s arrived on a free transfer after leaving Burnley at the end of his contract. Tarkowski has signed a four-year deal at Goodison Park.

The two-cap England international had been linked with Premier League rivals Aston Villa and Newcastle United.

But Tarkowksi revealed that the influence of manager Frank Lampard and director of football Kevin Thelwell were key.

What’s been said

He told the club’s website: “I’m excited to have joined Everton. It’s a massive club. I’m really looking forward to the years ahead and I’m thankful for the opportunity that I’ve been given.

“Speaking to the manager, it was very important to see what he wants from his players and his team, what he saw in me and why he wanted to sign me. Speaking to [Director of Football] Kevin Thelwell was also a factor. They both spoke about the ambition here which was really important for me.

“I’m an ambitious person, I want to achieve, I want to win things and I’ve come here to be successful.

“And then there are the Everton fans. The support they gave the team last season was incredible. You saw just how big the fanbase is. Despite a difficult season, Everton fans got behind their team more than ever.