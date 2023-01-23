Frank Lampard has been sacked as Everton manager.

Jamie Carragher believes that the attacking players Frank Lampard signed contributed to him being sacked as Everton manager.

The Toffees have parted company with Lampard just short of a year in charge.

The 2-0 loss to West Ham United left Everton 19th in the Premier League, having lost 11 of their previous 14 games in all competitions.

The Blues have netted just 15 goals in 20 top-flight matches this season, having lost talisman Richarlison last summer but signed Neal Maupay and Dwight McNeil.

And Carragher admitted that the duo have failed to fire for Everton, along with Dele Alli and Donny van de Beek who were signed last January shortly after Lampard’s arrival.

The former Liverpool defender told Sky Sports: “He hasn’t spent a lot of money. They lost Richarlison, who was there best player last season. They’ve tried to replace him, always going to be difficult to.When you look at the attacking players they’ve brought in, he’s brought in almost on his first day Dele Alli and [Donny] van de Beek.

“They didn’t work, they weren’t really a success. This season, he’s brought Maupay in because of the injuries to [Dominic] Calvert-Lewin, he brought Dwight McNeil in from Burnley. Again, not huge fees, £20 million for McNeil and £15 million for Maupay but they haven’t done anything.