Leeds United vs Everton injury news ahead of the 2025-26 Premier League opening fixture at Elland Road.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Everton’s 2025-26 season begins in earnest when they travel to Leeds United on Monday (8pm BST).

The Toffees raise the curtain on their new campaign with optimism among supporters. Everton have moved to their state-of-the-art Hill Dickinson Stadium in what is an exciting era for the club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And while business in the transfer window was slower than David Moyes would have liked, things are beginning to pick up. Everton have made two significant signings in the past week, with Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall arriving from Chelsea for £25 million and he was highly impressive in the 1-0 loss to AS Roma in a pre-season friendly. Meanwhile, the Blues have sealed the arrival of Jack Grealish on loan from Manchester City. He will add flair to an attack that is in need of more quality. In addition, Thierno Barry, Adam Aznou and Mark Travers bolster Everton’s squad and their business is far from complete.

But the Toffees can scarcely underestimate their opponents on the opening day. They will head to a bear pit that is Elland Road to face a Leeds side who are back in the top flight after winning the Championship title. The Whites’ aim will be survival yet supporters will also hope the club returns to its standing in English football sooner rather than later.

Ahead of the fixture, here is a look at the early team news for both sides.

Everton team news

Jarrad Branthwaite - out

The key centre-back has reportedly suffered a hamstring injury in training. Branthwaite missed Everton's pre-season tour of America because of a minor issue and now he could be back on the treatment table.

Vitalii Mykolenko - doubt

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The left-back was forced off in the Roma friendly. It appeared that Mykolenko sustained a groin problem and he was set to be assessed, but Moyes may be braced for the worst.

Nathan Patterson - major doubt

The right-back has been assessed for a potential hernia. Patterson has missed Everton's past two games.

Harrison Armstrong - doubt

The 18-year-old midfielder was highly impressive in pre-season after his fruitful loan at Derby County last season. However, a thigh problem means that Armstrong could be unavailable.

Leeds United team news

Jaka Bijol - out

Signed from Udinese this summer, the centre-half has to sit out his new side's opening fixture. He was sent-off in the final game of the Serie A season so is forced to serve a one-match suspension.

Patrick Bamford - out

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The striker has been frozen out of Farke's plans for the upcoming season. Bamford has been told he has no future at Elland Road and is free to find a new club.

Jayden Bogle - minor doubt

The first-choice right-back was absent for Leeds against Milan but head coach Farke has admitted he's hopeful that Bogle can be involved against Everton.

Sebastiaan Bornauw - doubt

The summer signing from Wolfsburg picked up a setback during the Whites' training camp in Germany last month. There was optimism that the centre-back would return to training this week.