Everton injury news on Jarrad Branthwaite, Seamus Coleman and Michael Keane ahead of the Brighton & Hove Albion fixture.

Sean Dyche has admitted it’s unlikely Jarrad Branthwaite will be fit for Everton’s 2024-25 Premier League curtain-raiser next week.

The centre-back, who enjoyed a magnificent breakthrough season in 2023-24, had minor groin surgery earlier this summer. As a result, Branthwaite has not featured in any of the Toffees’ friendlies so far and watched the 1-1 draw against AS Roma from the Goodison Park stands,

Everton’s new season begins with the visit of Brighton & Hove Albion on Saturday 17 August. However, manager Dyche has confessed that his key defender is unlikely to feature. Speaking to reporters after the Roma game, Dyche when asked on Branthwaite’s fitness, replied: “Still not there yet. I don’t think he’ll be there for next Saturday. He still has work to do yet.”

Meanwhile, Seamus Coleman was forced off in the 32nd minute of the Roma game. The Everton captain has recently come back from a minor knee issue but now will have to have tests for a calf problem he has sustained. “He’s nicked his calf but we’re not sure how serious it is,” added Dyche. “At the moment, it doesn’t look too serious but we’ll have to wait and see when it settles.”

Michael Keane was another absentee against Roma. However, the centre-half is set to return to training next week. Dyche said: “Keano will be more likely. He just nicked his medial ligament but nothing too serious. It was too much of a risk today but we’re hoping he can train from Monday onwards or certainly Tuesday onwards so that’s a positive. We’re looking to get all these guys fit as quickly as we can.