Jarrad Branthwaite has left Everton on loan to join PSV Eindhoven.

Everton defender Jarrad Branthwaite. Picture: Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

Jarrad Branthwaite told of his excitement after sealing a loan move to PSV Eindhoven.

The Everton defender has joined the Dutch club for the 2022-23 season to gain regular senior experience.

Branthwaite, 20, made eight appearances for the Toffees last season.

And after the signing of James Tarkowski from Burnley, the ex-Carlisle centre-back was granted a switch to PSV.

Branthwaite reunites with former Everton director of football Marcel Brands - who is general manager of the Eredivisie outfit after leaving his role at Goodison Park in December.

And Branthwaite is looking forward to getting started at the Philips Stadion.

He told the club website: “I am happy to be here. PSV is a very big club, which already feels like a family.

“The people make me feel welcome and the facilities are top notch. I can’t wait to get started here.

“I am tall and I am quick and composed on the ball as well. I also like to think of myself as a leader.

“Marcel spoke to me about the club and its history. Now that I am here, everything is falling into place. I think this is the perfect move for me.