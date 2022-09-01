Leeds United boss Jesse Marsch has addressed rumours that Dan James could leave the club.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With the transfer deadline less than eleven hours away, Everton look like they are still expecting more action today and target Daniel James is still being rumoured to be on his way out of Elland Road.

Fabrizio Romano has previously claimed that Everton are one of a few clubs looking to swoop for James on deadline day - a year after he joined the Yorkshire club for £25 million from Manchester United.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

James was named on the bench as Everton travelled to Elland Road midweek amid interest and he could face losing his place permanently with the likes of Rodrigo, Brendan Aaronson and Luis Sinisterra impressing.

Following Tuesday’s match, the Whites boss Jesse Marsch has spoken on the potential departure of the Welshman.

He said: “I like Dan and I think he has been a big part of what we have done here before I came and since I have been here.

“I don’t anticipate big movement in the group, but we have to see what happens in the next 24 hours.”

Mail Online have this morning claimed that James’ departure had hit a wall and may depend on Leeds bringing in new players first.

United are thought to be nearing a deal for Marseille forward Bamba Dieng which could pave the way for James’ move - however there won’t be much time to shift him off the books before the deadline.