Leeds United were held to a goalless draw against Crystal Palace but are now five points clear of Everton in the Premier League relegation battle.

Jesse Marsch saluted the mentality of Leeds United as they battled to earn a point against Crystal Palace.

The Whites, who are 16th, picked up a hard-fought 0-0 draw at Selhurst Park last night.

As a result, they have now stretched five points clear of 18th-placed Everton in the Premier League relegation battle - but have played one game more.

Marsch, who succeeded Marcelo Bielsa in the Elland Road hot seat in February, has ensured Leeds have accrued 11 points in their past five games.

And that is a total the Whites boss is delighted with given his side’s predicament.

Via the Yorkshire Evening Post, Marsch said: "The result is big, every point is important.

“The performance was not our best but defensively very stable. Second clean sheet in a row, Kalvin Phillips played 90 minutes, we just have to take the positives away. At this place against a team that can be very explosive to hold a clean sheet is very important for us right now.

“[The point] gets us closer and closer to our ultimate goal. If you had said to me five games ago you'd pick up 11 points I'd have signed on the dotted line.

“It was not so easy with 16 days to keep game fitness and sharpness and that showed a little," he said.

“The mentality of the group and the willingness to fight helped to earn the point today.

“They want to play better, they still feel this is a game we can get three points out of. Coming to this place was never going to be easy. Finding a way to earn a point is big for us right now.”