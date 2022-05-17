Everton can confirm their Premier League status if they defeat Crystal Palace later this week.

Jesse Marsch has admitted Leeds United will need 'some help' this week if they're to avoid Premier League relegation.

The Whites cannot go down until the final day of the season on Sunday after seizing a dramatic 1-1 draw against Brigton and Hove Albion.

Leeds are 17th but sit a point behind Everton and a point above Burnley.

The Toffees can secure their top-flight status if they beat Crystal Palace on Thursday before going to Arsenal at the weekend.

Burnley, meanwhile, face Aston Villa in two days' time but will not be safe if they win.

What’s been said

Speaking to the Yorkshire Evening Post, Marsch said: “We’re alive now regardless for the last day.

“We have to fight for every point and any point gets us a little bit closer and shifts a little bit of the momentum.

“We know Burnley has a match in hand and we know Everton now has.

“We need some help and we need to be ready next weekend to do whatever it takes.

“I think everybody is focused on the task at hand and doing whatever it takes to keep us in the league.

“They have a match in hand but, if you look at the table, they need to get a result.

“They have two matches to get a result and then we’ll see how Thursday goes and we will be ready on Sunday to do whatever it takes to get a result.