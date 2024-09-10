John Textor. (Photo by OLIVIER CHASSIGNOLE/AFP via Getty Images) | AFP via Getty Images

John Textor is in talks to purchase Everton from Farhad Moshiri.

John Textor has insisted that he has no intentions of hiring a Portuguese coach to replace Sean Dyche should he complete an Everton takeover.

Textor has declared his interest in purchasing Toffees majority owner Farhad Moshiri’s 94.1% stake. Moshiri is looking to sell and two prospective takeovers from 777 Partners and the Friedkin Group collapsed earlier this year. The American would first need to sell his 45% shareholding in Crystal Palace if he were to add Everton to his multi-club group Eagle Football Holding.

Rumours have suggested that should he indeed become Goodison Park owner then he would eject manager Dyche and replace him with Abel Ferreira, who is the head coach of Brazilian club Palmeiras. Textor is said to be an admirer, with Palmeiras third in the Serie A table with the Textor-owned Botafogo the current leaders.

But Textor has stressed that former Sporting CP defender Ferreira is not a candidate to become Everton’s next boss. Via Fogao Net, he said: “This story about wanting to hire the Palmeiras coach is crazy. I haven’t thought about hiring him in the last two years. It couldn’t be further from the truth. I have nothing against Abel, but he is not a candidate for any offer from Eagle. And I don’t believe he is looking for any offer.”

Dyche took charge of Everton in January 2023 when he succeeded Frank Lampard in the hot seat. In the 2022-23 season, he successfully guided the Blues to Premier League safety, with a 1-0 victory over Bournemouth on the final day securing the club’s top-flight status.

Last campaign, Everton comfortably avoided another scrap for survival despite being hit by an eight-point deduction for two separate breaches of profit and sustainability rules. But Dyche has endured a difficult opening to 2024-25, with the Toffees losing their first three fixtures. The latest was a 3-2 reverse against Bournemouth despite Everton leading by two goals after 87 minutes.