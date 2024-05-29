John Textor’s Eagle Football Holdings own Lyon. Picture: AFP via Getty Images

Everton have been linked with a move for Leicester City’s Wilfred Ndidi.

Lyon have joined the race to sign Everton-linked Wilfred Ndidi, reports suggest.

According to Foot Mercato, the Ligue 1 club are keen to sign the midfielder on a free transfer. Ndidi is out of contract at Leicester City after helping them return to the Premier League. The Foxes won the Championship title, with Nidid recording six goals and six assists in 35 appearances.

But with Leicester preparing for life back in the top flight, the Nigeria international may follow Chelsea-bound Enzo Maresca through the exit door. Ndidi has admitted he’d be open to a new challenge, having spent the past seven-and-a-half years at the King Power Stadium following a £17 million arrival from Genk.

“If a good chance comes, I won’t mind trying my luck elsewhere but for now I remain a Leicester City player,” he told Complete Sports.

With Everton operating under tight financial restraints, the free-agent market will be important. Ndidi is one player who is reportedly on Sean Dyche’s radar to boost the Toffees’ options in the engine room.

However, Premier League rivals Newcastle United and Aston Villa have been linked. And Lyon are now potential suitors as they prepare for Europa League football after finishing sixth in the French top flight.

Interestingly, Lyon are owned by John Textor’s Eagle Football Holdings. Textor has confessed that would be keen to purchase Everton from Farhad Moshiri and has placed his 45% shareholding in Crystal Palace on the market.

The Blues’ prospective takeover by 777 Partners looks highly unlikely to be ratified by the Premier League despite Moshiri extending the deadline until the end of this month. The Miami-based firm agreed to buy Moshiri’s 94.1% majority stake more than eight months ago.