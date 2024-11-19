John Textor could help Everton complete two more transfer deals

AFP via Getty Images

Lyon are in a difficult financial situation and have been threatened with relegation.

Everton have been handed a potential boost should they wish to recruit Orel Mangala on a permanent basis.

The Toffees recruited the midfielder on summer transfer deadline day as he arrived on loan from Lyon. The deal was completed as John Textor, owner of the French club, was in talks about completing an Everton takeover before being gazumped by The Friedkin Group.

Lyon found themselves in a precarious financial position, with Sean Dyche’s side signing Jake O’Brien from the Groupama Stadium outfit for £16.4 million. And things haven’t improved at Lyon the Direction Nationale du Controle de Gestion, the French football watchdog, confirmed the club will be relegated from Ligue 2 if their situation does not improve significantly.

Textor has insisted that the club will not be demoted and French outlet L’Equipe reported that the American said at a press conference that Lyon need to raise £83.6 million. Unless that can be funded by a sale of Crystal Palace, with Textor hoping to offload his 45 per cent stake in the Premier League side, Les Gones may require player sales.

According to Foot Mercato, Everton are ‘rubbing their hands’ at the prospect of potentially signing Mangala on a permanent basis. The Belgium international has made steady progress at Goodison Park, making a total of 10 appearances and starting the past two Premier League games. It is said that Everton do not have a buy option installed in Mangala’s current deal. Regardless, if the former Nottingham Forest midfielder duly impresses and a permanent deal is something coveted then a cut-price could well be in the offing.

And perhaps another player that the Blues could turn to - should funds allow it - is Ernest Nuamah. Everton were heavily linked with the winger in the summer transfer window after the winger recorded seven goals and three assists as Lyon finished sixth in Ligue 1 and reached the Coup de France final only to be beaten by PSG last season.

It appeared there was a scramble for his signature on deadline day, with the Blues and Nottingham Forest said to be keen. It emerged that Fulham were set to be the winner and Nuamah travelled to London for a medical - before the deal collapsed as the Ghana international did not want to move to Craven Cottage. Textor had to publicly apologise for the situation.

But given Lyon’s situation, Nuamah may now be more open to departing. He’d want to join a club where he would get plenty of game time and there could be that chance at Goodison Park. Everton’s squad currently has a dearth of attackers with natural pace and that is an attribute that Nuamah would provide.

Dwight McNeil has been converted into a No.10 although that’s a position many fans would like to see Iliman Ndiaye feature having primarily operated on the left. Meanwhile, Jack Harrison has struggled for form so far while Jesper Lindstrom, on loan from Napoli, is still acclimatising to his new surroundings.

In fairness, this campaign Nuamah has had his own issues this campaign, having yet to register a single goal contribution. But signed for around £23 million from Belgium’s RWD Molenbeek - another club owned by Textor’s Eagle Football Holdings - he’s a player still very much on an upward curve.