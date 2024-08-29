John Textor is interested in buying Everton. (Photo by JEFF PACHOUD/AFP via Getty Images) | AFP via Getty Images

Everton transfer news as two Lyon players are linked with a move to Goodison Park.

Prospective owner John Textor could be about to help Everton complete a double swoop before the transfer window closes.

American businessman Textor has confirmed he is keen to purchase the Blues from majority owner Farhad Moshiri. He will first have to sell his 45% stake in Premier League rivals Crystal Palace, having failed to complete a full buyout of the London side.

It could mean that Textor’s potential takeover of Everton may be several months from going through, having been granted exclusivity rights. Reports suggest that Textor is set to take his multi-club ownership group Eagle Football Holdings (EFH) public to help raise capital for the purchase.

Already under the EFH umbrella are French side Lyon, with the company owning around 78%. Earlier this summer, Everton signed Jake O’Brien from the Ligue 1 outfit for a fee of £17 million.

And ahead of Friday’s transfer deadline day, the Toffees could bolster their squad with two more players from Lyon. Orel Mangala is a player who Goodison Park boss Sean Dyche is reportedly looking to bring in. The midfielder spent the second half of last term on loan from Nottingham Forest before making a permanent move earlier this summer. Mangala made a total of 53 appearances for Forest - with 47 coming in the Premier League and would add experience that Dyche covets in the engine room.

The Blues are light in midfield after the exits of Amadou Onana and Andre Gomes, with Tim Iroegbunam the only replacement so far after being signed from Aston Villa.

Meanwhile, L’Équipe suggests that Everton could also strengthen their wide options with Ernest Nuamah from Lyon. The 20-year-old also spent the 2024-25 season on loan at Les Gones from EFH-owned RWD Molenbeek - scoring three times in 33 appearances. He joined Lyon permanently for around £25 million earlier this summer.

Lyon are reportedly struggling to meet restrictions set by France’s football financial governors Direction Nationale du Contrôle de Gestion and may have to complete sales.