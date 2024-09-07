John Textor. (Photo by EVARISTO SA/AFP via Getty Images) | AFP via Getty Images

Crystal Palace co-owner John Textor is hoping to complete an Everton takeover.

Prospective Everton owner John Textor has taken aim at the Premier League’s profit and sustainability rules.

Textor has revealed he wants to add the Toffees to his multi-club group Eagles Football Holdings. However, he first must sell his 45% shareholding in Crystal Palace.

The American businessman already owns three other clubs, with one being Brazilian outfit Botafogo. The Rio de Janeiro-based club sit top of the table and have spent significant fees to sign players including Argentina international Thiago Almada, Luiz Henrique and Matheus Martins.

There has been suggestions that Brazilian football could bring in financial fair play rules to limit spending. Last season, Everton were docked a combined eight points by the Premier League for exceeding profit and sustainability rules, while Nottingham Forest were punished with four points.

But Textor believes that the current rules in place are in place to allow ‘big clubs with the biggest global budgets’ to spend. Via ESPN, he said: “The term financial fair play is a fraud because it is not fair enough. Who says that teams can only spend 75% of their revenue on player salaries? It’s a rule in Europe that was made to allow the big teams, with their big brands, like Liverpool, Manchester United, to spend more money. That’s not fair!

“Crystal Palace has to play against Manchester United, which is allowed to spend more on players, there is no financial parity. They use other words, like sustainability, that there is financial fair play because they care about their club. In the Premier League, you have small clubs bought by mega-billionaires, with a lot of money, but they can’t spend it.

“Only the big clubs, with the biggest global budgets, can spend. It’s not about financial sustainability for the health of the club, but rather an unfair practice, a rule made to allow hegemony, for big clubs to always be dominant.”