John Textor wants to add Everton to his multi-club group that contains Lyon.

John Textor has shown his ruthless side as he continues to eye an Everton takeover.

The American has declared that he is interested in buying Farhad Moshiri’s 94.1% majority stake after the collapses of 777 Partners and the Friedkin Group’s prospective purchases.

Textor would first need to sell his 45% shareholding in Crystal Palace because of Premier League rules. But he wants to add Everton to his multi-club group Eagle Football Holdings. Currently in his portfolio are Brazilian leaders Botafogo, Belgium club Molenbeek and French outfit Olympique Lyonnais.

The latter are the most familiar to most, having regularly competed in European competition, having reached the Champions League semi-finals in 2020. Last season, they finished recovered from a woeful start to finish sixth in Ligue 1 and reach the Coupe de France final but to be beaten by Paris Saint-Germain.

However, Les Gones have issues when it comes to meeting French financial rules and have had to try to balance the books in the summer transfer window. Everton signed Jake O’Brien for £17 million while they landed Orel Mangala on a season-long loan.

But according to reports, Textor has not been happy with Lyon’s dealing - and with sporting director David Friio. A club statement confirmed that Friio has been suspended from his role and a final decision is to be made. It said: “Olympique Lyonnais has released its sporting director, David Friio, from work pending a decision to be made in the coming days.”

Friio only took up his post in December but Textor has seemingly been unimpressed. According to L’Equipe, Textor has been ‘annoyed by several episodes in recent months’ and frustrated that Friio could not offload more players on significant salaries and into the final year of their contracts. As a result, it has left the former Nottingham Forest and Plymouth Argyle’s position ‘untenable’.

A statement from Textor on his future place last month said: “In light of recent reports, which we believe may be well intended, but are still inaccurate or imprecise, we feel compelled to clarify our intentions as current owners of Crystal Palace Football Club, for the benefit of its community, and for the benefit of the Everton community which may be affected by these reports.

“We can confirm that we are interested in selling our interest in Crystal Palace, largely so that we can pursue a relationship with the Everton club and community. Several months ago, we hired Raine Group to begin the process of evaluating alternatives, as we were considering two very different alternatives, at that time, either a purchase of a majority interest in Palace or an outright sale.”