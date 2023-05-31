Register
Jordan Pickford nominated for two Premier League awards after brilliant season

The England international is being recognised for his performances this season.

George Priestman
By George Priestman
Published 31st May 2023, 15:50 BST

Jordan Pickford has been nominated for two awards by the Premier League which include Save of the Season and Game Changer of the Season.

The England number one has been in imperious form at times this season, showcasing moments of magic to keep his side in games.

This was evident across the season, but also during the final-day victory over Bournemouth at Goodison Park as he made crucial saves from Kieffer Moore and Matias Vina to keep his side in the division.

And now he’s being recognised for a brilliant man-of-the-match display and a one-off save by the official Premier League website.

In the game changer category, he is up against five other players, all of whom have produced a brilliant match-changing performance such as a quick-fire 13-minute from Heung Min-Son versus Leicester or Erling Haaland’s stunning hattrick against Manchester United during their 6-3 win.

Pickford has been nominated for the eight saves he made against Liverpool during their goal-less draw early on in the season, where his eye-catching performance in which he turned two strikes from Darwin Nunez and Mohamed Salah onto the woodwork.

Save of the season is also extremely competitive; Nick Pope (x2) Kepa Arrizabalaga, Gavin Bazunu, David De Gea and Aaron Ramsdale (x2) make up the list of incredible saves.

For Pickford, it was his touch from the Nunez strike in the derby which he pushed onto the crossbar which has been nominated here - as the 29-year-old showcased his athleticism.

The strong contenders would be Ramsdale’s save against Liverpool at Anfield, Kepa’s save against Aston Villa and Nick Pope’s excellent save against Crystal Palace.

Fans can vote for free on the official website to confirm their favourite save, and they have until 18:00 BST on Friday 2 June, and can do the same for the Game Changer award which also ends at the same time and date.

