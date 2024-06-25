Jose Mourinho. (Photo by YASIN AKGUL/AFP via Getty Images) | AFP via Getty Images

Dominic Calvert-Lewin has been linked with an Everton departure in the summer transfer window.

It’s a decision that will undoubtedly split Everton fans. That’s if an official offer comes in, mind you.

But should a bid be lodged for Dominic Calvert-Lewin then the Goodison Park supremos will have a decision to make.

Given the striker has a year left on his contract, it’s why such debate has raged. Some fans believe that cashing in on Calvert-Lewin for the right price is prudent. There’s a risk he will depart for nothing in 12 months time and while he played 38 games last season, the lengthy injury issues he’s previously had still linger. Given Calvert-Lewin was purchased for around £1 million in 2016, the Blues would still be making a very significant profit. That would be healthy for helping meet Premier League financial rules.

Yet Calvert-Lewin displayed towards the end of the 2023-24 season the levels he can operate at. The 27-year-old transformed himself into a talismanic figure, like he was when bagging 21 goals in the 2020-21 season. Calvert-Lewin netted four goals in the final seven games of the most recent campaign, with his performance in the 2-0 victory over Liverpool in the Merseyside derby immense. If he operates at those levels through 2024-25, he will cause every defence serious issues. There is a case for both decisions.

Reports have suggested that Newcastle United have cooled interest in Calvert-Lewin. Yet AC Milan are said to be admirers, while Manchester United have also been linked.

If Sean Dyche’s side do ultimately opt to sell then a replacement will be required. A focal point to spearhead the attack should then be at the top of Everton’s shopping list. Beto joined last summer from Udinese yet enjoyed mixed fortunes in his maiden campaign. The Portuguese was volatile; at times he could get supporters off their feet and other times frustrated with errors. Youseff Chermiti, meanwhile, is still just 20 and a loan could be required for his development.

Dyche would need an experienced centre-forward - someone ideally tried and tested in the Premier League. One name who has been linked is Tammy Abraham.

Reports have suggested that Abraham is ready to return to England after spending the past three years at AS Roma. Signed for £34 million from Chelsea, the England international enjoyed a tremendous maiden season in the Italian capital as he plundered 27 goals in all competitions - with Roma crowned inaugural Europa Conference League champions.

It was Jose Mourinho who signed Abraham - and waxed lyrical about the impact he made at Roma and backed him to make an impact should he ever return to the Premier League.

"He knows how happy I am,” the former Chelsea boss told Sky Sports. “He knows how much I love the kid and the player and I'm proud of what we are doing and I'm so happy for Tammy.

"We have got into this situation where I demand a lot from him because I know he can do amazingly well. I don't think it's an easy decision for a young player to leave his club, his house, his city, his country and to leave the Premier League which is of course a competition that when a player is in its hard to leave.

"He took that option and I think he took it because he trusted me. And I think in this moment, if he wants to go back to England - I don't think he wants to no - but if he wants to go back to England he just needs to click his fingers and I'm so happy for him.”

The 2022-23 season wasn’t as fruitful for Abraham as he bagged only nine goals in 57 appearances - suffering an ACL injury on the final day. That meant he was ruled out for the majority of 2023-24, making his return in the final weeks. He managed 12 appearances, with two of those starts and scored once.

It appears Abraham’s time in Rome may be reaching a culmination. He has two years left on his deal but an exit has been suggested. The 26-year-old does seem to have options, with Everton, Tottenham Hotspur, Aston Villa and West Ham linked.

The key advantage that the Blues have over their top-flight rivals is that Dan Friedkin, who owns Roma, is in the process of completing a Goodison Park takeover.