Julen Lopetegui dismisses sack talk ahead of facing 'improved' Everton

The West Ham boss updated the media on his side’s latest team news ahead of their clash with Everton.

West Ham United boss Julen Lopetegui dismissed talk that his job was on the line for their upcoming game with Everton.

Sean Dyche’s side travel to the London Stadium on Saturday looking to bounce back after a disappointing defeat to Southampton last weekend. It ended a five-game unbeaten run and now they face a West Ham side who are under significant pressure after struggling in the opening 10 games.

A 3-0 defeat to Nottingham Forest last weekend was a heavy blow for Lopetegui who has been the subject of speculation regarding his job. After spending £132m in the summer, the club have been in poor form and questions have been asked of the new manager, setting up a tense and competitive game between two sides who need to bounce back.

Speaking at his press conference, he was quizzed over the immediate pressure to win from the higher-ups at the club but he expertly dodged the question to reiterate his focus on the task at hand. "We are not happy to stay in this position for sure. But we are aware that the last two matches at home had good results. The only focus we have is Everton."

Furthermore, he revealed there was no new team news as both Mohamed Kudus and Edson Alvarez are suspended and Niclas Fulkrug is also out until the new year with an injury.

The Spanish manager was also asked about Everton and the threat they could pose. Lopetegui, who praised Dyche as an experienced manager, claimed that Everton are an improved team from the previous few years. “I have seen a very good team, when I analysed them. “Better than the last years, in my opinion, they have some good players and a coach that knows the league very well with plenty of experience and I think they’ve improved as a team.”