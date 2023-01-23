Kevin Campbell says what needs to happen at Everton if Frank Lampard is sacked

Everton are 19th in the Premier League and talk of Frank Lampard being sacked has mounted.

Kevin Campbell has admitted he wouldn’t be surprised if Frank Lampard is sacked as Everton manager.

And if that is the case, the former Toffees favourite has pleaded with majority shareholder Farhad Moshiri and the Goodison Park board to have a ‘plan in place’.

Everton’s 2-0 loss to West Ham United at the weekend left them joint-bottom of the Premier League and two points adrift of safety. More worryingly, they have won just one of their past 14 games in all competitions.

Pressure has mounted on Lampard, with the Goodison Park hierarchy expected to discuss his future today.

Many fans believe that problems run deeper than just the managerial situation at Everton, though, with away supporters at West Ham showing banners calling for significant change at boardroom level.

And while Campbell wants Lampard to stay, he believes that there needs to be someone ready to come into the job if the current boss is axed.

What’s been said

The former Blues striker told talkSPORT: “I’ve been one who has backed Frank Lampard before in the past and the problems that have gone on at Everton. Frank Lampard has come into a problem at Everton. It’s not as if the problem has been his, he’s walked into a problem. Guys, we know what football is about. It’s about results and when you don’t get results, the board and ownership start to get a little bit trigger-happy. It wouldn’t surprise me now if Frank Lampard was relieved of his duties.