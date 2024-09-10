Everton director of football Kevin Thelwell. Picture: Naomi Baker/Getty Images | Getty Images

Everton are looking to add a new scout to their network.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Everton are in the process of hiring a scout to cover Scandinavia.

Applications recently closed as the Toffees aim to identify potential new players plying their trade in Sweden, Norway and Denmark.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Everton will look to bring in talent from the Nordic countries and look to hone them at Finch Farm. The requirements are that candidates must have a ‘comprehensive understanding of the transfer market and associated regulations’ and ‘elite footballing environment experience within a scouting role’. The role is on a part-time basis, working 20 hours per week.

Everton director of football Kevin Thelwell is aiming to expand the club’s scouting department, which is led by Lee Sargeson after his arrival from Brighton & Hove Albion in February 2023. Last year, the Blues brought in Phil Boardman, who was head of recruitment at Championship side Portsmouth, to serve as a senior scout in Germany, Holland and Belgium. Boardman worked with Everton Thelwell at Wolverhampton Wanders.

During his time at Pompey, Boardman helped recruit Rasmus Nicolaisen on loan from Danish side Midtjylland, with the centre-back now a regular for Ligue 1 outfit Toulouse and Kusini Yengi from Australian side Western Sydney Wanderers.

Certainly, delving into the Scandinavian market could be an astute avenue for Everton to unearth gems for bargain fees. Newcastle United signed Yankuba Minteh from Danish club Odense Boldklub for around £6 million in the summer of 2023. He was sold to Brighton in June for £30 million, having been wanted by Everton, and has made a fine start to the 2024-25 season on the south coast.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the current Goodison Park squad, Napoli loanee Jesper Lindstrom hails from Denmark. In the past, Sweden international Anders Limpar was part of Everton’s 1995 FA Cup-winning side while Thomas Gravesen was a fans’ favourite before the midfielder was prised to European superpowers Real Madrid in 2003.

Scandinavian standout stars in the Premier League include Erling Haaland, Martin Odegaard (both Norway) and Christian Eriksen (Manchester United).