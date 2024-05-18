Kevin Thelwell confirms Everton transfer discussions with Championship side

Everton director of football Kevin Thelwell. Picture: Naomi Baker/Getty Images

Jack Harrison has spent the the season on loan at Everton from Leeds United.

Everton director of football Kevin Thelwell has confirmed that talks with Leeds United over Jack Harrison’s future will continue ‘in the coming weeks’.

Harrison has spent the 2023-24 season on loan at Goodison Park, helping the Toffees comfortably avoid Premier League relegation. The winger has recorded four goals and three assists in 35 appearances for Sean Dyche’s side.

Dyche is an admirer of Harrison and has not denied that he’d like to extend the deal but much will depend on Everton’s finances. And while the Blues are not trying for to re-sign Arnaut Danjuma, who will head back to Villarreal, Thelwell revealed that negotiations with Leeds will happen.