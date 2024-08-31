Armando Broja. (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images) | Getty Images

Everton completed the loan signing of Armando Broja from Chelsea.

Everton completed a late transfer deadline-day swoop to sign Armando Broja.

The striker has joined the Toffees on loan from Chelsea with the option to buy at the end of the 2024-25 season. Everton submitted a deal sheet to be given extra time to get the move over the line after Friday’s 23.00 BST cut-off point. And paperwork was submitted on time, with Broja successfully making the move to Goodison Park.

The Albania international bolsters Sean Dyche’s attacking options, although he does arrive with a foot injury. When fit, he will provide competition for Dominic Calvert-Lewin, who remained at Everton despite entering the final year of his contract.

Blues director of football Kevin Thelwell has been a long-standing admirer of Broja after previously trying to sign him. And now the priority is getting the 22-year-old fit. Thelwell told the club’s website: "Having monitored Armando's journey for a number of years, we're very pleased to have been able to bring him to the club.

“Armando is still a young player who has already built up some impressive experience but someone we also feel has lots more potential to be unlocked. First and foremost, we will work with him to get him fit as soon as possible. Then, his addition will strengthen our options in the attacking department.”