Everton have completed the signing of Jesper Lindstrom on a season-long loan.

The versatile forward joins the Toffees from Napoli with the option to make the move permanent next month. He is the club’s fourth summer signing of the transfer window after Tim Iroegbunam, Iliman Nidaye and Jack Harrison’s return from Leeds United.

Lindstrom moved to Napoli last summer for €30 million, having spent the previous two seasons at Eintracht Frankfurt - where he won the Europa League in 2022. And while he struggled in Italy last season, the 24-year-old Denmark international is confident he can hit the ground running at Everton.

On his move to Goodison Park, Lindstrom told Blues’ website: “I actually heard of Everton’s interest a while ago – not only from now but previously. England is very similar to Denmark so I will feel at home quickly. The people have been very nice and very humble. I’m really looking forward to getting started.

“I’ve spoken to the manager. It sounds as though he likes the way I play football and I can be a good fit for the team with my speed, so now I want to deliver. I know he trusts me and that’s another reason I’m here – because I need that trust from the coach and I need trust from my teammates. I’m ready to show them I can help.

“I am 100 per cent ready. I’m so hungry. This pre-season feels long because I just want to play football, I just want to be out there in the stadium. Last year was a tough year for me but I’m so happy to be here now and I can’t wait to get started.

“I’m a fast player with a good technique and a good shot, so I think I can add speed on the counter-attacks and I can play in several positions – as a number 10, as a winger. I will give my best. I like to score goals, provide assists and create chances. I hope I can do that here – I know I can do that here. I know how the team plays and I have some very good teammates. I am ready to give everything.”

Everton manager Sean Dyche said: "Jesper is a player with very good ability who can operate in a number of different attacking roles, which will benefit us heading into the new season.

"He joins us with a range of different experiences. He is hungry and eager to succeed with us, and that's a strong starting point as we look to add more productivity to our attack.

Director of football Kevin Thelwell added: "We're delighted to have completed the loan signing of Jesper to further bolster our options at the top end of the pitch, having already brought in Iliman Ndiaye and the return of Jack Harrison.

