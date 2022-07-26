Former Wolves wing-back Ruben Vinagre has emerged as a summer transfer target for Everton.

It's been a fairly slow transfer window for Everton so far.

Names aplenty have been linked with a move to Goodison Park throughout the summer.

But as things stand, only James Tarkowski has been added to Frank Lampard's squad.

The Everton boss has admitted that he does want fresh additions, though, as he aims to ensure the club avoids another Premier League relegation dogfight.

And Ruban Vinagre is the latest name who's said to be on the shopping list.

According to Portuguese outlet Record, Vinagre is a player that Everton are keen on.

While midfield and attacking additions are required, the Blues could bolster their wing-back options on the left flank.

Indeed, it would make sense if Lampard plans to continue with a 3-4-3 formation. Vitalii Mykolenko has made boundless improvements since joining from Dynamo Kyiv in January but needs suitable cover and competition.

Interestingly, Vinagre someone who director of football Kevin Thelwell knows well from his time at Wolves.

The former Portugal youth international moved to Molineux from Monaco in 2017 while Thlewell was in his role as sporting director.

He made 69 appearances in total before being loaned to Olympiacos, Famalicão and then Sporting last season.

Vinagre played 18 times in total for the Lions during 2021-22 - including twice in the Champions League.

Ruben Vinagre celebrates playing for Sporting Lisbon. Picture: MIGUEL RIOPA/AFP via Getty Images

And despite buying him from Wolves for a reported £8.5 million, Sporting are ready to loan the 23-year-old out.

Thelwell is clearly an admirer, having handed Vinagre a five-year contract at Molineux in 2019.

Speaking at the time, Thelwell said: “Ruben has developed impressively since joining the club two seasons ago and is an important part of Nuno’s squad.

“As the club has grown in recent times, Ruben has done the same and performed commendably when called upon in the Premier League last season.

“Off the pitch, he provides a mature head for someone so young and is a popular personality inside the dressing room.

“We’re excited to watch and help Ruben develop further this coming season and, after his impact in the two Asia Trophy games, we hope he’ll kick on once again.”

Interestingly, after Thelwell left for New York Red Bulls in February 2020, Vinagre fell firmly out of favour in the midlands.

That's despite playing 34 Premier League matches while Thelwell indeed was part of the Wolves hierarchy.