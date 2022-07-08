Sean McAllister celebrates scoring for Everton under-18s against Chelsea. Picture: Mike Hewitt/Getty Images
Everton youngster Sean McAllister has signed a new deal with the club.
The Northern Ireland youth international has put pen to paper on a one-year deal with the Toffees.
McAllister joined Everton in 2019 from Dungannon Swifts.
He captained the under-18s on several occasions in 2020-21 and scored a double in the young Blues’ FA Youth Cup last-16 defeat of Chelsea.
Last season, McAllister made 13 Premier League 2 appearances and also played three times in the Papa John’s Trophy.
Now the 19-year-old is excited to continue his progress at Goodison Park.
McAllister told the club website: “It feels brilliant to sign this contract.
“Myself and my family are so happy, as I’ve loved being at Everton ever since I joined three years ago.
“It’s such a family-orientated club. Everyone around the place makes you feel so welcome.
“Now I just want to kick on and improve all aspects of my game. I want to create more chances and develop my defensive play.”
Director of football Kevin Thelwell is excited to help McAllister continue developing.
He said: “We are very pleased Sean has signed a new contract.
“Sean has a lot of the key elements you require as a midfielder – technical ability, energy, composure and a strong work-ethic– and we are looking forward to helping him continue to progress.”