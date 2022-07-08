The Northern Ireland youth international has committed his future to Everton.

Sean McAllister celebrates scoring for Everton under-18s against Chelsea. Picture: Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

Everton youngster Sean McAllister has signed a new deal with the club.

The Northern Ireland youth international has put pen to paper on a one-year deal with the Toffees.

McAllister joined Everton in 2019 from Dungannon Swifts.

He captained the under-18s on several occasions in 2020-21 and scored a double in the young Blues’ FA Youth Cup last-16 defeat of Chelsea.

Last season, McAllister made 13 Premier League 2 appearances and also played three times in the Papa John’s Trophy.

Now the 19-year-old is excited to continue his progress at Goodison Park.

McAllister told the club website: “It feels brilliant to sign this contract.

“Myself and my family are so happy, as I’ve loved being at Everton ever since I joined three years ago.

“It’s such a family-orientated club. Everyone around the place makes you feel so welcome.

“Now I just want to kick on and improve all aspects of my game. I want to create more chances and develop my defensive play.”

Director of football Kevin Thelwell is excited to help McAllister continue developing.

He said: “We are very pleased Sean has signed a new contract.